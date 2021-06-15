Smaller lectures, workshops and tutorials at third level education are on track to return in September.

Minister for Higher Education, Simon Harris will today brief his government colleagues on his department’s plan for a full return to college campuses.

The plan says in the better case scenario large lectures will resume in the autumn.

While campus services like canteens, sports facilities, bars, clubs and societies will return subject to public health advice.

Minister Harris will tell his colleagues antigen testing may form part of the safety measures for re-opening.

Niall Collins, Minister of State at the Department of Further and Higher Education says the rapid tests have been piloted ahead of campuses reopening.

“We’re determined to ensure that people get back onto campus in as much as possible, in early September.

“We’ve been piloting rapid antigen testing as part of our preparations, so later today – as part of our comprehensive plan – we will unveil all of the details in relation to the measures in which we will take.

“We’re acutely conscious within our department that we need to get people back into the lecture theatres, back onto campus, back into college, in person.”