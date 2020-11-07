The co-founder of an Irish company involved in the testing of Covid-19 vaccines believes the virus will be a ‘distant memory’ by next summer.

Several trials are in the final stages of development, with some big announcements expected by Christmas.

Cathal Friel, from Open Orphan, a number of vaccines are on the way in the new year

“Next month the Pfizer vaccine’s coming, the month after that the oxford one.

“Every month between now and next summer you’re going to have another vaccine (being released), and Covid will be a long-distant memory by next summer.

“And we’re absolutely convinced now that it’ll be treated like the flu; you’ll take your annual flu jab and take your annual Covid jab

“So just get through the next six months…get to the summer and we’ll be in clear blue water”