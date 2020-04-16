Connect a Coach is a new free coaching service to work in virtual or phone sessions with all Covid-19 frontline and emergency services staff.

The Connectacoach.org service requires neither registration nor an approvals process.

Health workers visit the online calendar to book a 45-minute slot. The coach confirms the slot within two hours. There will be up to four sessions available entirely free.

Co-founded by professional coaches Ailbhe Harrington and Karen Hayes, the service is aimed at nurses, doctors, first responders, health care assistants, pharmacists and emergency services.

Ailbhe Harrington is a master certified coach and coach trainer. Karen Hayes is an associate certified coach.

Ailbhe said: “Our frontline staff are working in very changed conditions, on many levels, in remote testing centres, with new colleagues, dealing with an illness we haven’t known much about until now. Our frontline staff are human and dealing with all of this can be challenging. Now more than ever, they need to be fully resourced. That’s where coaching can help.”

Connect a Coach is supported by HSE staff, who are taking all coaches through an understanding and awareness of psychological first aid.