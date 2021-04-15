The HSE has confirmed four additional walk-in Covid-19 test centres will open in Dublin and Tipperary later this week.

The centres are being established as part of the HSE’s enhanced testing for local communities and will be located in Coolock, the Liberties, and Tallaght in Dublin, and Cahir in Co Tipperary, with no appointments necessary.

The Coolock centre in Parnells GAA Club will begin testing on Friday, while the Liberties centre in St Catherine’s Community Sports Centre and the Tallaght centre in Tallaght Stadium will start testing this Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Testing at the Cahir Primary Care Centre will also commence on Saturday and can be accessed by anyone living within 15km of the town.

The HSE confirmed walk-in test centres in Crumlin, Ballyfermot, and Waterford City will remain open until 7pm on Friday evening, in addition to static test centres which have been established in Mullingar, Co Westmeath and Dunmanway, Co Cork.

A test centre in Mulhaddart in Dublin will also continue testing for a further five days, from 11am to 7pm, until April 21st.

The HSE are reminding the public that use of the walk-in Covid-19 test service is free and available to those who are over the age of 16, have no symptoms of the virus, and have not tested positive for Covid-19 in the past six months.

Anyone who wishes to avail of the service must bring their photo ID and provide a mobile number so they can be contacted with their test results.

Updated information on all HSE walk-in Covid-19 centres can be found on the HSE website.