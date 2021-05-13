The Health Minister has specifically referenced four South-East Maternity hospitals that are uncompliant with the HSE’s guidelines on easing restrictions for partners.

Three of the hospitals’ issues are around day visits, while one hospital in the South-East doesn’t have sufficient space to accommodate partners during the scan.

Four of the five hospitals in the region are still insistent that partners are not present for maternity services, despite the HSE demanding that facilities change their policy, or provide the Executive with a reason why they need to continue with restrictions on partners.

The HSE’s Chief Clinical Officer has asked the units to facilitate a minimum 30 minute a day visit – as well as having the partner present for anomaly scans, full labour and for access to neo-natal units.

The Health Minister has said 14 of the 19 maternity hospitals are fully compliant with the easing of those restrictions.

However, all four South-East hospitals are still not compliant with HSE guidelines, and Health Minster Stephen Donnelly outlines the issues in the region’s facilities:

“Tipperary University Hospital (sic: South Tipperary General), an issue with is daily visiting, Waterford University Hospital is the same.

“St Luke’s in Kilkenny – there’s an issue specifically around the scan, there isn’t room for the partners to be safely accommodated for the scan, so basically we’re getting the equipment moved to where it is.

“And Wexford General the same, with daily visits.”