Kevin Galvin

Less than five new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in four of the five South-Eastern counties today, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has confirmed.

It’s as 390 new cases of the virus have been notified to the HPSC, while 11 additional deaths related to COVID-19 have also been confirmed.

Of those deaths four occurred in April, four in February, two in April and one in January.

In the South-East Tipperary has had the most amount of new cases with 20, that’s the fourth highest in the country today.

It ranks behind 172 new cases in Dublin, 42 in Kildare, and 21 in Meath.

However, each of the other five counties have all had less than five new cases each, with Kilkenny once again the county with the lowest incidence of the virus per 100,000 people in the last fortnight.

It’s as Irish officials will examine new advice on the Johnson and Johnson Covid vaccine in the next day or so.

The European Medicines Agency said today that there is a possible link between the jab and blood clots.

And the chair of the National Immunisation Advisory Committee, Karina Butler, says Ireland will now decide on the use of the vaccine.