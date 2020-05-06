Some former J1 visa holders have received a COVID-19 payment from the US they’re not entitled to.

Taxback.com says the error could impact on their future plans to go back to the States.

Those who were studying in America or on a J1 in 2018 or 2019 may have received a one-time payment of $1,200.

Marketing Manager of Taxback.com. Laura McHugh, says those who got this money need to contact the IRS to amend their tax return.

“With 14,000 J1 visas issued to Irish people between 2018 and 2019 and 1,000 visas being issued to Irish students studying in the US, we figure that this [incorrect payment] is relatively widespread.”