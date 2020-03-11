The first death associated with the COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Ireland has been recorded.

It is understood that the patient died earlier today in a hospital in the east of the country.

The patient is understood to be elderly.

We are entering a new phase in #Covid19. I fully support our hospitals who have to make decisions on restricting visitors based on clinical risk, patient and public safety. Please do as we urge and our ask will increase as we progress. @HSELive — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) March 11, 2020



There is a total of 34 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

A further update on this death and the number of cases will be given by the National Public Health Emergency Team this evening.