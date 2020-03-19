19 March 2020
Northern Ireland’s seen its first death of a patient who’s tested positive for Covid-19.
The Department of Health says the person was ‘elderly’ and had an underlying medical condition.
We’ll have more to follow…
Beat 102 103
© 2020 Beat 102-103. All rights reserved
Beat 102-103 2015 – WKW FM Ltd. t/a Beat 102-103 is a private limited company registered in Ireland.
Company Registration No: 347498. Registered Office: The Broadcast Centre, Ardkeen, Waterford
NameLocationSong RequestMessage