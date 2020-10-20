A new system of fines for breaching Covid restrictions will also be discussed by Ministers today.

Cabinet will likely give approval to a series of graduated fines for things like breaking the 5km travel limit and not wearing a facemask in certain settings.

The legislation is being given priority status and could come before the Dáil as early as this week.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has confirmed that the entire State will move to Level 5 restrictions for a period of six weeks on midnight Wednesday going into Thursday morning.

Mr Martin said if people “pulled together over the next six weeks we will have the opportunity to celebrate Christmas in a meaningful way.”

Among the announcements he made was that no social or family gathering in homes or gardens are allowed. Everyone is also being asked to stay at home and exercise within 5km of their home and he confirmed that legislation will go before Cabinet to introduce fines for breaking this travel limit.

Weddings will be limited to 25 people until the end of year, while bars and restaurants can only serve takeaway.

Mr Martin said at the briefing that extra supports will be available for businesses and mental health services will also be given more supports.

Under the new restrictions, only essential retail outlets will remain open during the six-week period.

Construction work will continue while most maunfacturing will remain open. Schools will also remain open under the move to level 5.

Support bubble

People living or parenting alone can form a support bubble with one other household.

The Taoiseach said that neither zero tolerance restrictions nor a herd immunity strategy would work for Ireland. “Many people have done everything that has been asked of them. But some have not. As Taoiseach I am asking everyone again to take this threat seriously.”

On the decision to keep schools open, he said the decision was supported with the advice of Nphet. “This is necessary because we cannot and will not allow our children and young people’s futures to be another victim of this disease. They need their education.

“The fact that we have been able to open our schools and keep them open is because of the extraordinary efforts of our administrators, principals, teachers, Special Needs Assistants, parents, childcare providers, cleaners, caretakers, and entire school communities. They too are on the frontline in this crisis and they deserve the gratitude of the entire nation.”