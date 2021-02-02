An Garda Síochána continues to implement static and roving checkpoints to check on compliance with travel restrictions.

Everybody is asked to stay at home unless you have a reasonable excuse for travel – in excess of 2,100 fines have now been issued for travel without a reasonable excuse.

In addition, over the weekend Gardaí intervened with house parties right across the country including in Kilkenny, Tipperary, Dublin, Sligo, Galway, Kildare, Westmeath, Limerick and Cork with in excess of 150 fines issued for either organising or attending a house party.

This included some house parties with large groups of up to 30 people at each party.

Over the last few days, An Garda Síochána have also attended breaches of health regulations by licensed premises, restaurants, retail outlets, hair and beauty salons amongst other business premises.

In all instances, files will be forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

As of today Monday 01 February 2021 the following fines can now be issued:

€500 fine for a person engaged in travel to an airport/ port for the purpose of leaving the state without a reasonable excuse

€500 fine for a person organising a house party (previously in place)

€150 fine for a person found attending house parties (previously in place)

€100 fine for a person engaged in travel without reasonable excuse (previously in place)

€80 fine for not wearing face coverings in in certain locations (previously in place)

Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said, “The vast majority of people continue to comply with the public health regulations.

“In doing so, they are protecting themselves and others. However, some people continue to engage in behaviour that puts themselves, their loved ones, their colleagues and their neighbours at risk of catching COVID-19.

“At this stage, no-one can say they aren’t fully aware of the public health advice and the potential dangers – including death and serious illness – of not following that advice.

“People need to stay home. Only make essential journeys. Limit social contacts. Practice social distancing and wash their hands,” said Deputy Twomey.

