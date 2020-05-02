Fianna Fáil wants the Leaving Cert to be cancelled and college capacity expanded on a once off basis.

The party’s Education spokesperson Thomas Byrne says there is still no certainty for sixth year students.

The Department of Education says it hopes to bring students into school for two weeks before the exams start on July 29th.

But Deputy Byrne believes the exams are causing too much stress:

“If we increase the number of places in our colleges this year, we may solve the conundrum for the vast majority of our students.

“That in my view is feasible, particularly because we’ll have probably a lot less foreign students coming into this country this year.

He continued: “I believe that places can be given locally here in Ireland to Leaving Cert students this year for whom the exams in my view should not take place.”