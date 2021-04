Four thousand Manchester City and Tottenham fans will be allowed into the League Cup final between the teams later this month.

Two thousand tickets will be given to each club, with all attendees required to take a coronavirus test 24-hours before attending, however no under-18s will be allowed.

An additional four thousand tickets will be given to local Brent residents and NHS workers, taking the total attendance for the game to eight thousand.

Image by JimJimJim2018 from Pixabay