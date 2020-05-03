The family of a person who died from Covid-19 was given the wrong body by a hospital mortuary last weekend.

A full internal review’s now being carried out into the incident at Mullingar Regional Hospital.

Victims of Covid-19 are put in sealed bodybags by morticians due to the nature of the disease, with neither families or undertakers allowed to view the remains.

In a statement, the Ireland East Hospital Group, which operates the facility, says once detected, the issue was rectified.

It has also apologised for the distress caused to the families involved, describing the incident as an “extremely rare event.”