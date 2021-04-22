By Joleen Murphy

Family members of Pfizer’s staff in Ireland will be offered the Covid-19 vaccine, under an independent programme.

The company says the doses are separate to the supply provided to the government for the general population.

Immediate family and household members of staff over 60 will be offered the jab first from mid-May.

Pfizer employs 4,000 people in Ireland.

Sinn Féin’s health spokesman, Waterford TD David Cullinane, says the programme must be fair.

“If Pfizer are making extra vaccines available, I think they need to demonstrate that this will not confer any additional advantage.

“And while they do say that they will be rolled in line with the age cohorts, they also in my view need to demonstrate that there will be no unfair advanatage and that simply just because you are related to somebody, it doesn’t mean that you should get the vaccine quicker or speedier than anyone else.”