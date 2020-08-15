The Chairman of Fáilte Ireland has stepped down after it emerged he travelled to Italy on holiday.

The Minister for Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht Catherine Martin has accepted Michael Cawley’s resignation.

It’s after the Irish Independent reported that he was on holiday in Italy.

In a statement this afternoon, the Minister thanked Mr Cawley for his service to the cause of tourism promotion in Ireland.

Mr. Cawley’s resignation follows a report in today’s Irish Independent he spent the past couple of weeks holidaying in Italy, a country which is currently on the government’s ‘green list’

It comes despite Failte Ireland carrying out a ‘major drive’ to encourage people to take staycations due to Covid-19.

The government’s also brought in a new tax rebate scheme aimed at getting people to holiday here.

In a statement, Mr Cawley announced his decision was so as not to distract from Fáilte Ireland’s work in rebuilding the Irish tourism industry.

Catherine Martin says she was disappointed to learn of his holiday abroad and is encouraging people to continue supporting the Irish tourism sector here over the coming months.