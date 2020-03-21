Three major Formula One teams are helping with the effort to make ventilators in order to bolster the NHS’s efforts to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

The teams are working in collaboration with Formula 1, the UK Government and other organisations to establish the feasibility of the teams producing, or supporting the production of, medical devices to help in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

All the teams have expert design, technology and production capabilities, and specialise in rapid prototyping and high value manufacturing, which is hoped can be applied to the critical needs set out by Government.

Sky Sports’ F1 presenter Ted Kravitz says British based teams Williams, McLaren and RedBull are trying to help out the country.

“All these teams: their advanced engineering departments, have very high level manufacturing and they also have 3D printing facilities to a very high level

“So they can make any parts any ventilator manufacturers want or need.”