With the country set to enter Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions for a period of six weeks, household visits are banned while the 5km travel restrictions will also come into effect.

However, there will be a difference from the first lockdown as the Government has confirmed that support bubbles will be permitted.

During his address to the nation last night, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “I understand that social isolation and anxiety is a very real issue for many people and especially those who live alone.

“Therefore, we are including, as part of the ‘own household’ provisions, the concept of a ‘support bubble’.

“This will allow persons living alone, parenting alone or similarly at risk of social isolation to pair with one other household as part of a support bubble.”

So what is a support bubble?

Support bubble

A support bubble is a close network between one household with a single adult and another household of any size.

As well as people living alone, those who are parenting alone will be permitted to ‘pair’ with another household of their choice.

5km limits will not apply to support bubbles, according to the Taoiseach.

Who can form a support bubble?

There are a number of situations where people can form a support bubble with another household:

If you live alone with children under the age of 18 If you live alone and have mental health challenges If you share parenting or custody arrangements If you live with a partner who has dementia (needs full-time care)



[liIf you live by yourself and have a carer or carers who support you

Where have support bubbles been used?

New Zealand introduced bubbles as part of its Level 4 restrictions in March.

People living alone or in need of childcare support could designate a ‘buddy’.

Those who could not work from home could form ‘work bubbles’.

As the spread of the virus declined in the country, bubbles could be expanded to include a number of households.

England

The rules around bubbles vary in England but in certain areas two households can pair and be considered as one household in terms of restrictions.

This means if one person in a pair of households tests positive or develops symptoms, everyone in the group must self-isolate.

Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland have all adopted bubbles with slight variations.

The general consensus among countries where they have been allowed is that they have been positive in terms of mental health and the level of adherence to restrictions.