By Joleen Murphy

It has been announced that the European Medicine Agency has authorised the Johnson and Johnson vaccine for over 18s.

The jab requires just one single shot and is therefore quicker and easier to administer than the vaccines already in use.

It is also easier to transport as it does not have to be frozen and is effective for all age groups.

However, at the moment it has only been approved for those aged 18 and over.

Meanwhile politicians have been highly critical of the under-delivery of vaccines from AstraZeneca.

TDs and Ministers have expressed frustration at targets being undermined by the company revising its delivery amounts down.

Labour leader Alan Kelly says it’s unacceptable.

“Everyone knows Astranzeneca is letting down the EU. It’s simply not good enough.

“So what are we going to do? We are small country but we have a big capacity. This needs to be dealt with at a European level.

“It can not be a situation where this company is honouring it’s contracts to Britain and the US.

“We have exports going from Europe to Britain and the US, and our contracts are being failed.”

Elsewhere, it looks like it will be the end of April or early May before non-essential shops or hairdressers have a chance of reopening.

The Tanaiste says the easing of restrictions next month will be quite limited.

The relaxing of the 5km rule, some outdoor activities and construction – are set to be the only areas to change.