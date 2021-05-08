The EU has agreed a deal with Pfizer for up to 1.8 billion extra doses of its Covid-19 vaccine.

It’s to cover booster shots and the inoculation of children between this year and 2023.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen says other contracts will follow.

It’s as the European Council President says lifting patents on Covid-19 vaccines won’t be a “magic bullet”.

The US has already backed the move, aimed at boosting supply to poorer countries.

Pope Francis has also offered his support to the temporary suspension of intellectual property rights.

European Council President Charles Michel says there’s not a simple solution.

“We are ready to engage on this topic as soon as a concrete proposal would be put on the table.

“We all agree that we need to do everything possible in order to increase the production of vaccines everywhere in the world.”