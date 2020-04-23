European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has said summer holidays remain a possibility in 2020 – providing hygiene and social distancing solutions are implemented.

Speaking to Portuguese newspaper Expresso specifically about domestic vacation, the EU chief stated that holidaying in the coming months will only become possible if it is safe for countries to start lifting restrictions on movement.

She said: “With other hygiene measures, with a little more social distance… it is impressive to see that we have found solutions. So, I am optimistic about summer holidays.”

In a separate interview with German news outlet Bild, von der Leyen advised Europeans to hold off making any holiday plans for the moment as it is not yet possible to make a reliable forecast on the virus.

The number of passengers going through Dublin Airport on a daily basis now stands at less than 1,000 per day, significantly down on the 100,000 people who touched down between April 19-22 last year.