The National Public Health Emergency Team has endorsed a proposal to enhance contact tracing of confirmed cases of Covid-19.

The current HSE policy is to ask confirmed cases about people and places they have visited 48 before symptoms started – but in a letter to government, the acting CMO says that it could be stepped up.

Dr Ronan Glynn also wrote that restrictions will only be effective if there is a ‘wholehearted widespread collective buy in’.

Dr Pete Lunn from The Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) says the evidence shows that people ARE following the guidelines.

“There’s very little evidence that people’s behaviour is in anyway being affected by fatigue.

“People are clearly very tired of this virus, we all are, it’s tiresome. But there’s very little evidence that it is affecting people’s behaviour.

“If anything the proportion of people who are following guidelines, and saying they are seeing others following the guidelines is increasing.”