Enforcement powers that allow Gardaí close pubs or restaurants not following health regulations could be extended until next June.

Cabinet approval on the extension will be sought by the Justice Minister later.

It comes as a clause in the current legislation could see it expire next week.

President of the Vintners Federation, Padraig Cribben, doesn’t feel a further eight months of enforcement rules is necessary.

“We’re certainly very disappointed that we’re looking at restrictions for such a long period of time.

“Now that might be just be a cautious approach by government, we hope it is.

“We haven’t had the opportunity to discuss this with government.”