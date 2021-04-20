Europe’s Health regulator says unusual blood clots should be listed as very rare side effects of the Johnson and Johnson covid vaccine.

The European Medicines Agency says the overall benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks.

Around 600,000 doses of the vaccines were due to be delivered to Ireland between April and June this year.

In a statement, the EMA says it took into consideration all the data currently available, with eight reports of serious cases of unusual blood clots in the US, one of whom died.

The cases reviewed were very similar to the cases that occurred with the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca.

As of April 13th, over 7 million people had received the one-shot jab in the states.