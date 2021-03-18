By Joleen Murphy

The European Medicines Agency says the Astra Zeneca covid vaccine is safe and effective.

It follows a meeting of Europe’s health regulator to review the data on blood clots developed by a small number of people in Europe after they were vaccinated.

The use of the jab was suspended in a number of countries, including Ireland as a result.

The EMA could not definitively rule out a link with particular blood clotting and will start an awareness campaign.

The rollout of AstraZeneca doses in Ireland was temporarily suspended on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the UK medicines regulator says there’s no evidence to suggest the Astrazenenca vaccine is linked to reports of blood clots.

The M-H-R-A says it’s rigorously looked at all available data and the benefits of the jab outweigh any minimal risks.

Scientists have said blood clots can occur naturally.