The Department of Health have confirmed that three more people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.

It takes the total of virus-related deaths in the country to 1,710.

A further eight cases have been confirmed, bringing the total to 25,341 in Ireland since the outbreak reached our shores.

Earlier the Health Minister estimated reproductive rate of the Coronavirus to be at 0.7.

Simon Harris says it’s a positive sign that the rate remains below one as the re-opening of the economy continues.