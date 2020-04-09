‘Easter could become our Cheltenham’ warns disease expert

An infectious disease expert is warning this Easter weekend could become our Cheltenham if people break coronavirus restrictions.

Infectious disease physician at St Vincent’s Hospital, Paddy Mallon, says it’s vital that people keep to the restriction this Easter:

“If everyone in our… population centres of the areas that are heavily infected with coronavirus… decides to take off for the weekend then this weekend will be our Cheltenham”.

He continued: “We’ll be sitting here in two weeks with an absolute disaster”.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases here now stands at 6,074 while 235 people have lost their lives.

90% of the fatalities are in the over 65 age bracket, 8 per cent were aged between 45 and 64 and 2 per cent were aged between 25 and 44.

224 people have been admitted to the ICU.

Dublin has the majority of cases, followed by Cork, Kildare, Meath and Wicklow.

Carlow and Leitrim have the fewest.

The number of clusters has risen to 299 with nursing homes making up a third of them.

