Kevin Galvin

Going to large gigs and events is no more dangerous than going shopping.

That’s according to preliminary data from recent UK trials at major events, which has been seen by the Times newspaper.

Matches at Wembley – including last weekend’s FA Cup Final – the World Snooker Championships in Sheffield, and a test rave in Liverpool have all been used by the British government to determine if large scale events and gigs can begin again, as the world slowly navigates its way out of the pandemic.

Preliminary data suggests that screening and improved ventilation could significantly reduce transmission at large-scale events.

The results will now reportedly be sent to Ministers in the UK, as they decide on further policy regarding the easing of restrictions there, with indoor dining and foreign travel eased this week.

Participants weren’t required to wear masks or socially distance but had to prove they had tested negative for the virus, and were tested again soon afterwards.

A government source in the UK told The Times that the data was “encouraging”, adding: “It will help make the case that these large events are not inherently more risky than other parts of the hospitality sector.

“It shows that there are things that you can do to make these settings as safe as other daily activities.

“It is true that they are not going to be 100% safe but you can lower the risk to a reasonable level.”

It’s as the organisers of Glastonbury have been granted a licence to stage a two-day event in September.

It’s expected to be a family-friendly festival.

But Mendip Council has imposed more than 50 conditions – including a ban on camping and demanding fewer than 50-thousand people be allowed on-site in total.