Speaking about the funding package, Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring said: “I am acutely aware of the impact of the current restrictions on the funding of charities, social enterprises and community and voluntary organisations and on the services they deliver to those most in need.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank them for their contribution to the inspiring community response to the current crisis.

“This significant funding package for the sector will help to assist these key organisations to weather the crisis and allow them to maintain their valuable services.”

Minister Ring said that while the funding is welcome, significant challenges remain for community and voluntary groups and charities during the crisis.

This new funding is being provided in addition to the more than €45m in funding, announced last November, for the Dormant Accounts Action Plan 2020.

That funding was allocated for 43 separate measures to be delivered across nine Government Departments to benefit disadvantaged groups.

