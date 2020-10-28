The Waterford County board have confirmed that Dungarvan have accepted their punishment for COVID infringements during their Intermediate Football Final against Kill.

The club has had its title stripped from them, after their goalkeeper – who was awaiting the results of a COVID test that later turned out positive – played in the match at Fraher Field.

The club had said following the incident that “it has been identified that there were errors made by the club in the interpretation of the Covid-19 guidelines and the club wish to sincerely apologise for its mishandling of the situation.”

Individual suspensions and a club fine have also followed, which the club have accepted, and Waterford county board have thanked club officers and members for their ‘full cooperation’ with the investigation.