Drive thru testing centres are to be set up all over the South East to deal with those who require treatment for coronavirus.

The service is being rolled out in five designated centres, with two in operation already in operation in Waterford and Kilkenny.

In Waterford, the Regional Sports Centre is being used by ambulance staff as a testing centre, while Nowlan Park in Kilkenny is in operation.

A centre in Clonmel opened yesterday and with one in Wexford is set for operation from Monday.

A fifth centre in Carlow will follow early next week

The service is being provided on an appointment-only basis via a GP referral.

A HSE/South-East Community Healthcare statement says “it’s important to be clear that this service is only for people who are showing symptoms and who have been referred by their GP, so that the service is not overloaded.

“Those attending the centres are being thanked in advance for their patience if some queuing is required.

Many of those who attend for testing at the four centres in the South East will have a negative result but South East Community Healthcare says it is by ensuring testing occurs where needed, that the HSE will be in a position to provide services to those who need it most and to minimise the risk to the wider community.

Tipperary GAA have confirmed to Beat News that Semple Stadium was offered by the County Board as a further drive thru test centre, and was viewed by an official from the HSE on Wednesday last.

“That official has confirmed they do not require Semple Stadium for now but may in the near future” and that it would be available if and when they require.