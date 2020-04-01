By Anna O’Donoghue

Irish hero Don Conroy has launched his own ‘Draw With Don’ YouTube Channel.

In a short video posted on his Twitter page, Conroy said that his new venture, which was “due to popular demand, of course”, promises to help us “get creative together” through these unprecedented times.

Yes, 90s kids, Uncle Don has saved the day.

As with Glenroe, Don was a staple amongst Irish households and for 25 years inspire a nation to put pen to paper on RTE’s The Den.

In his first video, which has racked up over 10K views, he teachers us how to draw a clown.

“Today I’m going to teach you how to draw a clown. All you will need is a piece of paper and a pencil and you’ll be ready to draw,” he begins in that soft, familiar, reassuring voice.

“So let’s stay safe and stay creative together!”

The news had quite the reaction on Twitter.

“Don! Welcome back into my life! Draw with Don is etched into my brain forever. I can draw animals because of you! Thank you for doing this for us all again!,” one user wrote.

While another added: I” think I’m gonna cry”