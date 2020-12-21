Disease expert says Schools should not reopen for month of January

Schools should not reopen for the month of January according to an infectious disease expert.

It comes as the National Public Health Emergency Team warns that every indicator for COVID-19 is going in the wrong direction.

The 7 day incidence rate for people aged 19 to 44 has more than doubled in the space of 10 days.

Infectious Disease Specialist at the Royal College of Surgeons Prof Sam McConkey believes Ireland should attempt a ‘zero-covid’ approach;

“I think it’ll get us out of this yo-yo, up and down of level three, level five, level three, level five.

“We can’t live like that for another 6 or 12 months.

“Whereas the zero COVID approach, getting it down really low, it can becomesa very stable situation and the outbreak control can manage.”

The news comes as the travel ban from the UK could be extended beyond 48 hours.

Flights have been banned while ferries will only be allowed to carry freight into the country.

It follows a growing concern about a new strain of Covid-19 which is spreading rapidly in parts of the UK.

The EU member states will meet today to discuss its response.

Leading immunologist Professor Luke O’Neill thinks the new strain is already circulating in this country:

“It’s in Italy, it’s in Wales, it’s in Scotland. More and more reports are coming out that its in other places aswell.

“It seems unlikely it wouldn’t have come here especially if it’s transmissible.

“It did go from 28% in London in November up to 62%, that is a rapid growth. Can that just be explained with human behavior? It’s unlikely and probably is more transmissible”.

For more information or if you have any concerns visit the HSE website.