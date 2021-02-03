Questions need to be asked about whether crisis management plans that are in place in nursing homes are sufficient, according to Sinn Féin.

The party’s health spokesperson is criticising the level of communication between staff and residents’ families.

1,500 nursing home residents have died as a result of Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 369 in January alone.

Deputy David Cullinane claims more could be done by the HSE to address staff shortages.

Speaking today, he says there are staff available and ready to work.

“The most recent figures I got from the Be On Call for Ireland pool of people who are available to work and job ready is that there is 730 staff available. 157 of those are nurses.”

The nursing home industry’s long-standing staffing problem has been made even worse by the pandemic.

Staff shortages in residential care and nursing homes continues as those working in the industry isolate or restrict their movements due to the contracting the virus or being a close contact.

As the death toll rises, there is a struggle to keep residents cared for and safe during the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.