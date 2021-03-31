Nearly 2,400 carers are over the age of 80, and 83 are over 90.

Over 6,000 are at least 75 and are getting carer’s allowance from the Department of Social Protection.

Sinn Féin will table a Dáil motion today seeking more support for family carers.

Speaking in the Dail this morning, Waterford Sinn Fein TD David Cullinane, says carers aren’t being fairly treated.

“The reality is, pre-pandemic, the supports were already lacking. And for far too long family carters have been taken for granted and denied the supports that their loved ones need.

“After many promises after many years, the one thing I hear from family carers time and again: they do not feel valued, they do not feel respected, and they do not feel listened to.”