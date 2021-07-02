A Waterford TD says it’s vital that the country is given a Covid-19 plan on the 19th of July.

That’s the date when the resumption of indoor hospitality is set to be looked at again.

Sinn Féin’s David Cullinane raised the issue with the Health Minister in the Dail this morning during a discussion on the vaccination rollout plan.

Deputy Cullinane says a clear plan is needed for public engagement and confidence

“Is it possible that again there will be more delays?

“I think it’s really important that people have a sense that what we will get next time is a plan.

“And as part of that, we need to see revised timeframes and a revised scheduling of the vaccine rollout.”

The Sinn Féin Deputy has also asked for a review of the use of antigen testing here in Ireland.

Antigen testing is a rapid diagnostic test for Covid-19 infection.

Speaking in the Dail, the Waterford Sinn Fein TD says he isn’t suggesting that they replace PCR testing.

“Nobody has ever said that antigen testing can be a replacement for PCR testing.

“I understand the points which have been made by the CMO, but he has never said he is against antigen testing.

“What he has said is that they aren’t a replacement for PCR, but they do play a role.”