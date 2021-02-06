A decision will be made shortly on the Former Waterford Crystal site being used to expand the footprint of the Waterford IT’s campus.

In the Dail yesterday, Tansaiste Leo Varadkar confirmed to TD David Cullinane that the site in Kilbarry is being considered for the planned extension of WIT.

The location has been vacant since 2009 and Cullinane said “This is so important for the region.”

However, he went on to say there is a lack of certainty about where the headquarters of the new Technological University will be.

Hero Image: The site of the proposed WIT extension at Kilbarry / Google Maps