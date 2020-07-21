A creche in north Dublin is one of the first childcare facilities to report a case of Covid-19 since they reopened three weeks ago, according to an email reported in The Irish Times

Parents whose children attend the childcare facility received a memo last week stating that a member of staff had tested positive for the virus.

The memo which was reported on by Irish Times, says that the person “was present in the creche for only one day”.

According to the email, the childcare worker was working in the creche on Monday, July 13th and was asymptomatic.

“The purpose of this email is to reassure you that all protocols from the HSE and Tusla have been followed,” the email states.

“Most importantly all parents whose children have been in contact with the asymptomatic educarer have been phoned personally and appropriate testing has been arranged.

“Likewise, the small number of staff members who were in direct contact with the educarer in question are being tested and while awaiting results will not be in attendance at the creche.

The news comes after acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn warned on Monday that workplaces were the “new frontline” in the fight against coronavirus.

Several workplaces, including building sites, supermarkets and fast-food outlets, had reported new cases among staff in recent days, Dr Glynn said.