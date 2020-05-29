It has been confirmed that six further people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.

It takes the total death toll to 1,645.

Meanwhile 39 additional cases of the virus have been confirmed by the National Public Heath Surveillance Team.

A total of 24,880 people have now contracted the virus here.

Meanwhile Ryanair’s Chief Executive has rejected claims lives would be endangered by opening up the country to tourists.

Michael O’Leary’s strongly criticised the requirement for visitors here to self isolate for 14 days.

“We’re not endangering lives. We are actually following some idiotic science that only exists here in Ireland.”