Kenneth Fox

A further death and an additional 437 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

Of this evenings cases in the South East, there are 13 new cases in Tipperary, 5 in Waterford, less than 5 in both Carlow and Wexford, while Kilkenny has recorded no new cases.

With another death this evening, there has now been a total of 4,874 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland. There has now also been a total of 247,069 confirmed cases of the virus in the country.

It comes as today brought a substantial easing of Covid-19 restrictions, with the reopening of outdoor sports facilities, zoos and other outdoor visitor attractions.

As restrictions continue to relax on a phased basis, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that “outdoor is the theme for the summer”.

This week will see a formal announcement on Thursday of what sectors are likely to reopen throughout May, June, July and beyond — here is what we know about the plan.