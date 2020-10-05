Following recommendations from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) on Sunday, the three coalition leaders are meeting with Chief Medical Officer to decide on increasing restrictions due to the recent spike in Covid-19 cases around the country.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan are due to discuss with Dr Holohan whether Level Five restrictions is necessary, signalling an almost complete lockdown of the country.

After meeting with the CMO, the three leaders will brief Cabinet on the current situation, where it will be decided what action is taken.

Level Five refers to the highest level of restrictions under the Government’s Living with Covid plan. Currently, Dublin and Donegal are on Level Three of the plan, while the rest of the Republic is on Level Two.

The restrictions under Level Five are as follows:

Social gatherings:

All social and family gatherings in your home or garden are not permitted. You should have no visitors to your house.

Social gatherings in other settings, whether indoor or outdoor, should also not take place.

Domestic travel

Stay at home. Exercise within 5km of your home and only travel for essential reasons such as to purchase food.

Schools, higher institutions and childcare facilities

Level Five states: “Recommendations based on situation and evidence at the time.” According to the recommendation from NPHET on Sunday, schools are to remain open.

Retail and services

Only essential retail businesses may remain open. Face coverings must be worn while in the premises.

Work

All workers should work from home unless they are working in the health, social care or other essential service sector which cannot be done from home.

Bars, cafes and restaurants

All bars, cafes, restaurants and wet pubs may only operate takeaway and delivery services. No indoor or outdoor dining on business premises is permitted.

Nightclubs, discos and casinos are to remain closed.

Weddings, funerals and religious services

Up to six guests can attend a wedding ceremony/reception, while up to ten mourners can attend a funeral.

Religious services should be held online, however places of worship may remain open for private prayer.

Organised indoor/outdoor gatherings

No organised indoor or outdoor gatherings should take place.

An organised gathering includes controlled environments with a named event organiser, owner or manager.

Exercise and sport

Individual training only. No team training sessions or exercise classes permitted.

Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools are required to close and matches or other sporting events should not take place.

Hotels

Hotels may remain open for accommodation services, but only for essential travellers, not for social or tourist purposes.

Hotel bars and restaurants may also only open for takeaway or delivery services.