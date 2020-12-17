The chairman of the board of management of Scoil Mhuire has said the Covid-19 virus just “flew through the school”.

The Killorglin primary school is closing on public health advice amid concern about the number of positive cases of Covid-19 among pupils.

Jerome Conway praised the immediate action by the HSE.

“It just flew through the school. Consequently, everyone has to be tested and the school has to close,” Mr Conway said.

It was “a lesson to everybody we must respect this virus and take the necessary steps,” he told Radio Kerry this morning.

That meant wearing masks, social distancing, and in the school’s case, restricting their movements.

Meanwhile, local Fianna Fáil councillor John Francis Flynn said the staff had “done everything right.”

He has called for “all schools in the mid-Kerry area to close” now for the Christmas period. There were only a few days left in the term in any case.

Cllr John Francis Flynn told Newstalk Breakfast that it was “a very tough time” for the teachers, pupils and their families.

“Anyone in the school that had been confirmed had been isolated, public health were notified and they jumped on board straight away,” said Cllr Flynn.

“People understand we’re living with Covid-19 since February now and people aren’t blind to the fact that this is going on throughout the country.

“They understand that when it hits the community it spreads and unfortunately, it’s our turn in Killorglin at the moment.”

Cllr Flynn said it was not just an outbreak in the school, it was an outbreak in the community and the public should not be complacent.

“This is in our community and it’s only a reflection now that is being seen in our school. We don’t want people being careless over the next few days because we have to be aware this is very much in our community at the moment.”

All pupils and staff the 386-pupil primary school have been told to restrict their movements over Christmas and all are being tested.

It is in one of the largest outbreaks of Covid-19 in any school thus far, with all children asked to remain at home until December 30, according to a letter to parents from the Department of Public Health last night.

17 cases at Scoil Mhuire Killorglin were recorded in the past days “and contact tracing is ongoing” according to the HSE-South Department.

“In the Irish experience with Covid-19 thus far, it has been uncommon to see an outbreak of this scale among a school population,” the letter states.

School management had implemented and continued to implement appropriate Covid control measures. And cases and close contacts have been isolating.

“Following further review today, based on current evidence the decision has been taken to extend testing to the remainder of the school population, (children and staff),” the letter states.

Any child no previously identified as a case or a close contact is now advised to restrict their movements until Wednesday, December 30,” the letter advises. The children are being referred for two tests, a number of days apart, by the HSE.

Restricted movement means “the child does not go to school”, the letter says.

They are also to stay away from older people and not have visitors in homes.

Meanwhile, a junior infants class in Tralee has been asked to remain at home until after Christmas.