Controversial rapper, Tekashi 6ix9ine has been released early from prison in a nationwide attempt to stem the control of COVID-19 in US jails.

6ix9ine is considered high risk due to a history of asthma and bronchitis.

The 23-year-old was jailed for two years after pleading guilty to a series of gang robberies and shootings.

At his trial, the rapper entered a plea bargain and supplied crucial evidence against other gangs in turn for a reduced sentence.

The rapper will sit out the remaining four months of his sentence under house arrest.