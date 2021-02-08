James Cox

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 6 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

5 of these deaths occurred in February, and one occurred in January.

In the South East, there are 30 new infections in the county – the highest case figure in the region today.

Thats followed by 27 in Tipperary, 14 in Kilkenny, 11 in Wexford and 9 new cases in Waterford.

The median age of those who died was 84 years and the age range was 75-95 years.

There has been a total of 3,687* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Sunday 7th February, the HPSC has been notified of 829 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There is now a total of 204,397 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.