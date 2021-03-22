James Cox
A slight increase in Covid-19 infections among children is being monitored by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).
Professor Philip Nolan, who chairs the Epidemiological Modelling Group, said: “Right now there continue to be very few cases associated with outbreaks in schools.”
This is “almost undetectably low”, compared to situations where children are infected with the virus at home, Prof Nolan said.
Prof Nolan said 50-60 cases are being recorded in children of primary school age daily, however, he said only about 10 per cent are associated with school outbreaks.
Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said health officials believe the majority of cases among children are coming from activities outside of school.
We are getting reports from colleagues that some of the issues are to do with activities outside of schools. Playdates are being organised, multiple households are meeting up in social settings.”
Dr Glynn said people may have “gotten away” with not transmitting the disease in similar situations last year, adding that the B117 variant is making this impossible.
The news comes a Tipperary school closed its doors yesterday following an outbreak of Covid-19.
The Presentation Primary School in Carrick-on-Suir, which has over 300 pupils, told parents Monday morning that it was to suspend classes with immediate effect.
The school is now waiting for public health specialists to carry out a full risk assessment.
Local Councillor David Dunne has been reacting to the news.
“There was a lot of rumours circulating over the weekend and unfortunately it was confirmed that the school had to close.
“Parents got a text around 11am to come and collect their children from the school.
“It has come as a bit of a shock to the community.”
Last night, one further death and 520 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed.
Of the cases notified, in the South East, Wexford recorded 18 new cases, 17 additional cases were recorded in both Tipperary and Carlow, Waterford has eight new cases, while Kilkenny recorded less than five new cases.
359 people are currently in hospital with the disease, 81 of which are in ICU.
The 14 day incidence rate is 157 cases per 100,000 people while the 5 day moving average of new cases is 580.
Speaking at Monday’s Nphet briefing, Dr Cillian de Gascun, Medical Virologist and Director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory, said: “The B117 variant, Ireland’s most dominant variant of Covid-19 accounts for more than 90 per cent of our cases and is extremely transmissible. Public health advice aims to limit the opportunities this virus has to spread, and it should be noted that B117 does not need much opportunity to do so. The most effective way to stop the spread of this variant and all variants of Covid-19 is to limit your social contacts and follow public health advice.”