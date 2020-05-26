There are no plans to reduce the three-week intervals between the five phases of our roadmap to lift the COVID-19 restrictions.

The country took its first step towards easing lockdown measures last week and recent figures have shown an encouraging downward trend.

For the first time in over nine weeks, there were no new Covid-19 related deaths to report yesterday.

Despite the progress to date, the Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said a reduction in the intervals between phases would not be a good idea.

He said: “If there is to be a significant shift in the complacency and measures and people relaxing if you like, and people engaging with each other in ways that increase the risk of infection – we have to be able to pick that up.

“We have to allow enough time for that to appear in the cases so we can see something is happening here. There’s been an increase in the cases that we hadn’t anticipated and we need to take measures to stop that.

“We think an interval shorter than three weeks would simply be too short for that purpose.”

Dr Holohan sounded a note of optimism confirming that the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) will meet today to consider phase two of the lockdown exit roadmap.

59 more coronavirus cases were reported on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 24,698.

Meanwhile, the number of patients self-isolating in City West Hotel in Dublin has dropped below 100 for the first time.

The centre was opened by the HSE on April 1 for people who cannot self-isolate at home.