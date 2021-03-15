James Cox

No further Covid-19 related deaths were reported today, while 575 additional cases have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland.

In the South East, Tipperary has confirmed the third highest cases figure today with 41 new cases.

That’s followed by 20 in Carlow, 11 in Wexford, 8 in Waterford and less than 5 in Kilkenny.

Meanwhile, the HSE chief clinical officer, Dr Colm Henry has called on the public not to attend any events or protests on St Patrick’s Day.

“I understand people’s frustrations,” he said.

“I really believe we’re going to see great improvements this year” as had already been seen in Israel, he said.

“I urge people to remember that this virus has not gone away. We are still seeing people being hospitalised and ending up in ICU.”

Dr Henry said he understood that public confidence in the AstraZeneca vaccine would be “rattled” by the pause in its use, but a robust investigation by the EMA would strengthen confidence in the vaccine, he said.

“This is a pause, it is disappointing, it is a set back for the programme – it’s not stopping, it’s just a pause,” he added.