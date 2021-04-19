James Cox

There have been no further Covid-19 related deaths recorded today, while 403 additional cases have been confirmed.

Meanwhile, approximately 140,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines were administered in the State in the seven days up to Saturday.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly tweeted the figures, confirming 1,203,630 doses have been administered as of April 17th.

A further breakdown of the figures showed 21.8 per cent of adults in the State over the age of 16 have received their first dose, while 9 per cent are now fully vaccinated.

Of the cases confirmed this evening, there are 8 new cases in Tipperary, 5 in Carlow, less than 5 each in both Waterford and Wexford, while Kilkenny has recorded no new cases.