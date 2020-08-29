There were 142 additional Covid-19 cases confirmed in the Republic of Ireland today while no further coronavirus related deaths were reported.

There has been a total of 1,777 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Of the cases confirmed today:

74 are men / 66 are women

69 per cent are under 45 years of age

32 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

19 cases have been identified as community transmission

59 are in Dublin, 20 in Kildare, 14 in Donegal, 14 in Limerick, eight in Wexford, six in Tipperary and the remaining 21 are located in Carlow, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Kilkenny, Laois, Louth, Mayo, Meath and Wicklow

Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said: “Today marks 6 months since our first case of Covid-19. It has been a very difficult time for many and few have been left untouched in some way by the negative effects of this pandemic.

“However, it has also been a time of incredible solidarity, a time when a sense of community has come to the fore. We have seen innovation, cooperation, volunteerism and charity, and kindness on an enormous scale. Our frontline workers have stepped up again and again. But underpinning it all has been each person playing their part by making the right choices, many times, each day. Together, we have broken the chains of transmission and flattened the curve. As cases rise again, it is these same behaviours that will once again make the difference, protecting ourselves, our families and our communities.”