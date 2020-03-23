-
BOI to closes 101 of its branches
Bank of Ireland is temporarily closing 101 of its branches tomorrow because of coronavirus.
It is due to a big reduction in footfall over the past ten days.
However, Bank of Ireland says 161 of its banks will stay open.
Meanwhile, AIB says its branches remain open to customers, except for those located on college campuses.
AIB also introduced priority banking time for older and more vulnerable customers from 10am until 11am each morning.
HSE warns that South East drive-thru test centres are by GP referral only
The HSE is warning that drive-thru test centres in the South East are by referral only.
The public is instructed not to show up to designated drive-thru services without a referral.
A number of locations across the region are being used as part of efforts to stop the spread of Covid-19.
The service is being provided on an appointment-only basis via a GP referral.
These instructions aim to ensure that the service is not overloaded and that the health services are in a position to provide it for those who need it most.