2 hours ago

Bank of Ireland is temporarily closing 101 of its branches tomorrow because of coronavirus.

It is due to a big reduction in footfall over the past ten days.

Due to the evolving situation, we’re making changes to our branches in ROI to focus on high demand services during #COVID-19. Learn more at https://t.co/7UHZMpjRD4 pic.twitter.com/qThr7Lyg9b — Bank of Ireland (@talktoBOI) March 23, 2020

However, Bank of Ireland says 161 of its banks will stay open.

Meanwhile, AIB says its branches remain open to customers, except for those located on college campuses.

AIB also introduced priority banking time for older and more vulnerable customers from 10am until 11am each morning.